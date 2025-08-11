IGP postpones enforcement date for vehicle tinted glass permit

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has approved a further extension of the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit for vehicles across the country.

Egbetokun postponed the date barely 24 hours before the enforcement on vehicles with tinted windows is expected to commenced.

The police boss, in a statement released on Monday by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the new enforcement date would be 2nd October, 2025.

According to him, “This decision follows a significant surge in applications via the official portal, reflecting heightened public compliance with the directive. In light of this, the Force considers it imperative to allow sufficient time for the meticulous scrutiny of applications to ensure that the permit is issued only to eligible and qualified individuals, in line with national security considerations.

“The extension will also provide room for the continued fine-tuning of verification processes, both digital and physical, to maintain the integrity of the permit system and prevent abuse. The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms that the authorized platform for the application remains ‪https://possap.gov.ng‬ and advises citizens to disregard any unofficial channels.

“Members of the public are further encouraged to report all forms of extortion, hidden charges, or unauthorized processing to the appropriate Police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000.

“The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation of the Nigerian people and remains committed to balancing public convenience with robust security measures for the safety of all.

It would be recalled that the enforcement was expected to commence on August 12, 2025.