IGP overhauls IRT, other formation over officers’ misconducts

The Inspector-General of Police, (IGP), Alkali Baba has ordered the overhauling of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS) and the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Units over unprofessional conducts of its personnel.

The IGP said that the overhauling of the units is to ensure that their operations are in tandem with the purpose for their creation, and maximum effectiveness and output in line with the mandate of the IGP’s administration and public safety.

He directed all supervising Commissioners of Police and Tactical/Strategic Commanders to ensure strict supervision of their personnel as the force would not take such occurrence lightly.

Baba expressed disappointment at the reports of brutality and extortion against policemen particularly through social media platforms.

In a statement released by the force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Monday, in Abuja, the IGP also directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (AIG-FIB) to carry out supervisory role over the three units to ensure their operations are professional, active and productive.

According to Baba, the Assistant IGPs must ensure that the operation of their units do not infringe on the fundamental rights of the citizenry, and other members of the public.

