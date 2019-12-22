IGP orders water-tight security during yuletide, warns officers against misconducts

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered that Assistant Inspector Generals of Police and Commissioners of Police to ensure watertight security during and after the Yuletide across the country.

Adamu added that lapses would not be entertained from any officers, threatening that anyone that engage in acts that negates the law enforcement ethics would be severely punished

The IGP, who gave the order in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Sunday, stressed that every officer must intensified crime prevention strategies in their respective jurisdictions.

He stated that every AIG and CPs must ensure deployment of both human and material assets of the Force toward protecting major highways, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions amongst others.

According to the statement, the IGP said that supervisory officers must ensure they are personally on ground to monitor and supervise officers under their watch for optimal performance.

The IGP strongly warns police operatives, especially those detailed to man the high-ways “to desist from all forms of misconducts and abuse of the rights of the citizenry and to adhere strictly to laid-down rules and standard operating procedures of the Force”.

He further warns that any reported act bordering on unprofessionalism, including extortion and intimidation of road users will be investigated and decisively punished.