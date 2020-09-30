IGP orders water-tight security during Nigeria independence anniversary

Barely 24 hours to Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an increased surveillance and security deployments across the country to forestall any breach of the peace and ensure hitch-free celebrations.

Adamu added that Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) have been directed to deploy their subordinates to various units and ensure the celebration which takes place on Thursday, 1st October, 2020 was rancour free within their jurisdiction.

The IGP, through a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, stressed that the AIG and CPs must ensure the safety and security at every public space located within their Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).

In the statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the Police boss stated that some officers would strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry-out confidence building patrols particularly around residential areas, major highways and Government/Private infrastructure to prevent and arrest any untoward situation.

While congratulating the nation on its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, Adamu enjoined Nigerians to continue their support to the Police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, public order and public security.