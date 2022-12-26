IGP orders speedy investigation on Lagos lawyer’s death

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered speedy investigation and prosecution of the officer responsible for the death of a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, in Lagos State.

Baba said that the policeman alleged to have killed the legal practitioner indicated that they acted unprofessional and doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.

The Police boss further condemned killing of Raheem by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah axis of Lagos, stressing that the act was avoidable.

Baba’s order was made public on Monday through a statement released by the Force Public Relation Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, after the Lagos Command announced that the policeman responsible has been detained alongside two of his colleagues.

According to the statement, in the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul.

“He further assures the general public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts”.

