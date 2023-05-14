Police goes after Seun Kuti after slapping officer in Lagos

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has issued directives to policemen in Lagos to go after an Afrobeat star, Seun Kuti, for slapping a policeman in Lagos, in a video circulating online, an action the police boss condemned and described as an affront to police establishment.

As gathered, Baba condemned the action of the singer after he was seen in a video to have been assaulting law enforcement officers in Lagos.

The police boss, through a statement released by the force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, assured that the law would take its cause on Kuti and that such actions on part of the Afro beat singer would not be tolerated.

“I have ordered the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command to arrest Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in uniform.

“I equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” he added.

“I am assuring Nigerians that acts of contempt and disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”

