IGP orders security beefs up at Police stations, prisons, others after attack

As part of efforts to protect lives and property of Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, has deployed anti-riot police officers to beef up security at police stations, correctional facilities among others.

The deployment, he explained, was in response to increasing attacks including acts of arson and damage to public and private facilities recorded in some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by hoodlums under guise of protesting police brutality and bad governance in Nigeria.

Adamu hinted that the anti-riot unit under the Police Mobile Force (PMF) was deployed to strengthen security around correctional facilities nationwide and other critical infrastructure

Through a statement on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the police boss said that 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with attacks on police stations in Benin and that stolen ammunitions have been recovered.

According to him, all efforts are being put in place to return normalcy and sustain peace being enjoyed across the country while law-breakers would be prevented from carrying out nefarious activities.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands.

“The IGP notes that twelve (12) suspects have been arrested in connection with the attacks and arson on Police Stations in Benin, Edo State. Five (5) AK47 rifles earlier stolen from vandalized Police Stations have also been recovered.

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities. Meanwhile, the IGP has advised parents/guardians to prevail on their children/wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens,” the statement said.