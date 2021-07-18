IGP orders security beef up around religious centers, others ahead eid celebrations

As part of efforts to protect lives and property of Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered Commissioners of Police to tighten security on highways, worship, and recreational centers among others ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The directive, he explained, was in response to increasing attacks including acts of arson and damage to public and private facilities recorded recently, and to ensure Nigerians celebrate in a peaceful atmosphere across the country during the holidays.

The police boss urged the commissioners in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to beef up security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility throughout the Eid-el-Kabir season and beyond.

He also particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to put in place all necessary security measures to ensure a secure, peaceful and incident-free celebration.

“They are to, amongst other things, deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort, and around all critical national infrastructure.

“The IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness,“ the police boss said in a statement by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Sunday.

Baba assured the nation that the security agency would do all in its power to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, improve public safety and security across the country.

He also reiterated that the force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security order in parts of the country, protecting lives and property of citizens, and denying space for crimes and criminality to thrive in and around the country.

The police boss, however, enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious and compliant with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

