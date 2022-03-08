IGP orders removal of impounded vehicles, others across police stations 

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate evacuation of all impounded, accidents, and unregistered exhibit vehicles from police stations across the country.

Baba said that anyone whose vehicle is impounded at the various Police stations and formations should approach the premises for the recovery and claims of their vehicles, with valid proof of ownership and proper means of identification.

The police boss noted on Tuesday that the move was part of the strategy was to ensure a conducive working environment for its personnel in order to set in motion such required strategies to combat crime and criminality in the country.

According to him, the order is predicated on the incessant embarrassing and unprofessional manner in which these vehicles are stacked within police facilities causing nuisance and disgusting sight at Police Stations.

The IGP frowns at the practice of stockpiling vehicles recovered from crime scenes or vehicles which their ownership is being contested or in doubt, in police premises with stringent requirements and cumbersome processes for the rightful owners to reclaim them; stressing that such an act would no longer be tolerated as it is tantamount to gross abuse of administrative and judicial processes.

The IGP further emphasizes that heads of police stations and formations should embark on due process to carry out the needful evaluation and release such vehicles in these categories, on bond, to their owners.

In a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Baba further assured Nigerians that decongesting police stations and facilities nationwide would be of great operational advantage to the Force.

He stressed that the move would bring about effective policing responsibilities as well as give succour to owners of such exhibit vehicles currently at the stations.

