IGP orders personnel to go after EndSARS protests hijackers, reclaim public spaces

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammadu Adamu, has ordered the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), Commissioners of Police (CPs), and heads of other formations in Nigerian Police to go after people masquerading as EndSARS protesters across the country and restore peace in Nigeria.

Adamu added that the CPs and heads of Police formations in various states should mobilize their men and reclaim the public space and ensure peace and safety in the affected states including Lagos State.

The IGP, who gave the order on Saturday in a statement made available to The Guild by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, directed the personnel to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting, and destruction of public and private property.

While frowning at the wanton violence which has resulted in indiscriminate looting of shops, malls, and warehouses, damage to property, and loss of lives in some parts of the country, he further directed that the heads of the formations should personally lead and coordinate the operation within their domains.

Adamu added that the AIGs, Cps, and other heads of formations should use all legitimate means, to further halt the slide into lawlessness and brigandage across the country.

The IGP enjoins law-abiding citizens not to panic but rather join forces with the police and other members of the law enforcement community to protect their communities from hoodlums perpetrating illegal actions in the country.

Warning youths that may want to test the collective will of the nation by coming out to cause any further breakdown of law and order, he further appealed for understanding and cooperation of the citizens assuring that the action is geared towards ensuring public order and safety and public security in our communities.