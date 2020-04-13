IGP orders formations, redeploy special squads to Lagos, Ogun amid lockdown unrest, robberies 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Inspector-General Police, Adamu Muhammad, has ordered Commissioners of Police nationwide to shake up formations in their various commands in meeting the security challenges, emerging unrest, and robberies occasioned by the lockdown in the country.

He explained that the rising cases of reported insecurity induced by the lockdown across the country, particularly in Lagos and Ogun states respectively had necessitated the order for an immediate rejigging of security architectures in various commands nationwide.

Besides, Adamu also deployed special forces to douse the cases of incessant robberies and unrest in Lagos and Ogun border communities, with the special forces comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) are to work with police operatives of both states commands to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The IGP in a statement through the Police spokesman, Frank Mba, said the immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the Force to both states was to strengthen security, bolster public confidence in the affected areas, while the nationwide reorganization by Commissioners of Police was to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions.

According to the statement, the intervention team for Lagos and Ogun states respectively will be coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Peter Ogunyanwo, who is to immediately oversee the deployments of these additional assets to enhance public safety, public confidence and general security in the two states.

The Police boss also directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the twelve zonal commands to rise to the occasion by bringing their supervisory role into play to ensure the commands under their zones are safe and secure for the people to live and thrive.

Meanwhile, Adamu revealed that a total of one hundred and ninety-one suspects have been arrested in Lagos and Ogun states in connection with the incidents.

“The following exhibits, fifteen (15) locally-made guns, fifty-two (52) live cartridges, forty-two (42) Cutlasses and axes and a large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana have been recovered from the hoodlums by the Police Teams in the Agbado, Ifo, Otta, and Agege axis,” the statement said.

The IGP while assuring the citizens that operatives of the Force will not abdicate their roles in protecting the citizens urged Nigerians, especially residents of Ogun and Lagos states to reach DIG Ogunyanwo, through his contact number of 0803 389 3226, adding that the Lagos control room can be reached on 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708 while that of Ogun Command are 08081770416 and 08081770419.