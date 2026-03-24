IGP names new CPs for Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, 7 others

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved the posting of new Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, and seven other states as part of a broader reorganisation within the Nigeria Police Force.

The move is aimed at strengthening operational efficiency, enhancing leadership capacity, and improving service delivery, reflecting the Force’s commitment to a robust command structure and the strategic deployment of personnel across Commands, Formations, and Departments.

According to the posting released on Tuesday, CP Olatunji Fatai was deployed to Lagos State Command, CP Michael Falade to Ekiti State Command, and CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State Command.

Others include CP Haruna Yahaya to Jigawa State Command, CP Olugbenga Abimbola to Oyo State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi to Delta State Command, CP Yakubu Dankaro to Adamawa State Command, CP Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba State Command, CP Ahmed Bello to Zamfara State Command, CP Umar Fagge to Katsina State Command, and CP Hayatu Hassan to Sokoto State Command.

In addition, CP Muhammed Ahmed was posted to the Federal Capital Territory Command, while several other commissioners were assigned to strategic departments and specialised units, including INTERPOL, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Special Protection Unit, and the Police Academy.

The reorganisation also saw the redeployment of senior officers at the level of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to key departments and zonal commands across the country.

The IGP charged all affected officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in their new assignments and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and service.