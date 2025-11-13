IGP may sanction Abuja CP over Wike land recovery crisis

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, may consider disciplinary action against the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, CP Dantawaye Miller, and other police officers who allegedly accompanied the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to recover a land from a senior Naval officer which resulted in altercations between the former governor amd a young military officer.

The move comes amid growing outrage over claims that police officers were used to support a private land recovery exercise, an action the IGP has strongly condemned as a misuse of police authority.

Reacting over the issue, lEgbetokun emphasised that the Nigeria Police Force must remain neutral in all civil and private disputes, warning that any deviation from this principle would attract strict sanctions.

He stated, “Let me reiterate without ambiguity, the Nigerian Police Force is not and will never become an enforcer for private interests.

“Officers have no business escorting parties for land recovery, disrupting legally existing occupations, or meddling in civil claims without a demonstrable criminal element.”

The IGP further stressed that such actions undermine public confidence in the police, adding that any officer found guilty of overstepping professional boundaries would face disciplinary measures.

“Every such incident erodes the neutrality of the Force and opens us up to disrepute. The line must be clear, and any officer who crosses it will face consequences,” he warned.

Meanwhile, The Guild reports that the Abuja Commissioner of Police could face internal review over the handling of the controversial operation, as the IGP seeks to reinforce professional standards and accountability within the Force.

Furthermore, Egbetokun’s stance reflects his broader commitment to reposition the police as an institution driven by fairness and respect for the rule of law, particularly amid recurring tensions between public officials and property owners in the nation’s capital.