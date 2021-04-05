IGP links Imo police command, correctional centre attack to IPOB

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has linked attack on Imo Police Command Headquarters and Correctional Centre to proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He explained that the police force has begun a thorough investigation into the crisis and that all those involved in the attack would be arrested and charged to court.

In ensuring just is done on the incident, the police boss noted that additional units of Police Mobile Force and other Police Tactical Squads have been deployed to the state to strengthen security formations.

The police boss also directed the state’s commissioner of Police and a new Special Investigation Team to carry out holistic investigations into the incident with a view to fishing out the perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

Through a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, Adamu while condemning the attack, maintained that the deployed personnel would prevent further attacks on security formations and other critical national infrastructure in the state.

According to him, preliminary investigations have revealed that the attackers, who came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons such as General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), AK49 rifles, Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He added that the attempt by the attackers to gain access to the police armoury at the Headquarters was resisted by police operatives on duty.

“The armoury is thus intact! Similarly, the police suffered no human casualty, apart from a police Constable who sustained a minor bullet wound on his shoulder.

“The IGP, who described the deliberate and criminal attack on security operatives as an attack on the soul of our nation, has enjoined leaders in Imo State, the South-East and other parts of the country to speak out against the unfolding violence and criminality.

“The IGP calls on citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies with useful information that can assist in identifying and arresting the criminals.

“He vowed that the perpetrators will be brought to book, noting that the Force is doing all within its powers to curb the activities of unscrupulous elements hell-bent on threatening the unity, safety, security and socio-economic wellbeing of Nigerians,” the statement added.