IGP leads manhunt for bandits, other criminals along Abuja-Kaduna exp.

As a measure to flush out bandits terrorising Nigerians on Abuja-Kaduna expressway, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, has led a tactical team combing forests and all locations that could have been converted to hideouts on the 163 kilometer stretch of road.

As gathered, Baba’s decision to join the personnel was to assist the Police boss personally access the security challenges and to supervise the operational deployment of officers drawn from the Police tactical squads to man different locations along the axis.

Also, the move to leave his office and join in on ground operation was to ensure that normalcy was restore on the road and travellers become safe on the route.

The deployed officers were drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Forces (SF), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), as well as airwing operatives in charge of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Nigeria Police Force.

During the patrol on Saturday, Baba equally visited personnel of the Armed Forces and Police deployed at Rijana to secure technical crew of the Nigeria Railway Corporation undertaking repair works at the damaged train coaches and rail line in the axis.

The moved, according to him, was to boost their morale and assess the state of their post along the axis.

He, meanwhile, assured that with the strategic and operational deployment of officers along the route, normalcy would once again be restored.

The police boss, in a statement released by the Force headquarters spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, tasked members of the public on active intelligence sharing with Law Enforcement Agencies for effective policing of all spaces.

