IGP launches microfinance bank, digital operation for police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu on Wednesday launched the Nigeria Police Microfinance Bank (NPF-MFB) e-Banking Technology, including the Mobile Banking App and the *5757# USSD code.

The launch, according to a press released signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba,

was in line with the commitment of the Force to improve the welfare of its personnel in the area of providing financial services such as retail banking, soft loans and advances, financial advisory and others.

The IGP, during the unveiling of the new banking technology and digital innovation at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, noted that the initiative will help improve banking experience, customer interaction and operational efficiencies for both serving and retired Police Officers and the general public that own accounts and does other financial transactions with the NPF-Micro Finance Bank.

The IGP further noted that the NPF-MFB, established on 19th May, 1993, is fast growing as one of the leading Microfinance Bank in Nigeria. This, he stated, is evident in its expansion from a single branch at creation to thirty-five (35) branches presently across Nigeria. The new e-Banking Technology Mobile Banking App and the *5757# USSD code is part of the determination of the Force to evolve technologically and improve the services rendered by the Bank to Police officers across the country.

Meanwhile, the IGP reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the welfare of its personnel, noting that financial stress-free life is key to personnel performance. He encouraged police personnel, retired police officers and the general public to maximize the enormous services and benefits the new technological innovation that the Nigeria Police Microfinance Bank provide.