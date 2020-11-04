IGP insists EndSARS violence won’t dampen law enforcement

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu, has assured that the recent attack on personnel, including facilities belonging to the Nigeria Police Force, that led to loss of lives and destruction of property would not discourage the force from performing its constitutional duties.

He explained that though the attack which claimed six police officers and left no fewer than 36 critically injured with 46 police stations torched was regrettable, the ugly incident that marred protest against police brutality, would not dampen law enforcement by officers nationwide.

The police boss who blamed the coordinated attack and arson on failure to follow laid down protocols for protests by the protesters said that work is ongoing to ensure that the officers return to their duty post nationwide and continue with their task of protecting lives and properties.

Briefing newsmen during his visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, at the State House in Marina, Adamu said that he was in the state for an assessment of the police assets vandalized after the protest and to commiserate with residents.