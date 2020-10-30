IGP faults Amnesty International report on EndSARS protesters attack

As judicial panels of inquiry inaugurated by State Governors begin investigations on EndSARS protesters attack in Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has faulted claims by a global Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Amnesty International (AI), on claims that the law enforcement officers shot at peaceful protesters during attacks on public and private property across the states.
Adamu affirmed that officers of the Nigeria Police acted professionally and exercised commendable restraints while some were killed as well as others that suffered severe injuries allegedly inflicted on them by persons that hide under the protesters’ umbrella during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of Nigeria.
The IGP, who faulted AI observation in its report that Police personnel shot at peaceful protesters, on Friday, described the claims by the organisation as untrue and at variance with what transpired across the country.
He noted that during the protests, policemen used legitimate means to ensure protests were carried out peacefully and in most cases, physically protected and walked side-by-side with the protesters.
Through a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, the IGP reiterated that even when the protests turned violent in some parts of the country, the officers still maintained utmost restraint and did not use excessive force in managing the situations.