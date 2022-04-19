IGP doubles security across schools ahead resumption

Ahead of schools resumption, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has deployed police personnel and other operational assets across across the learning centres, to maintain law and order as well as ensure maximum security of lives and property.

Baba stated that the deployment was necessitated after a review of the security reports which required security in schools must be double up, to foil any planned attack on places of learning.

The IGP, who described the reported incidences of insecurities in schools as disheartening, emphasized the need to ensure maximum security in schools.

Baba disclosed this in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the deployment of officers was directed while reviewing the general security in the country including the security of schools and colleges as a result of some isolated incidences reported.

He said: “All State Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), are to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities.”

“Equally, detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) and the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) should ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environments while the Police Airwing has been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country.”

The police boss, meanwhile, assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure a safe environment for students across the country as it was a priority to ensure their safety.

He further promised that his administration would continue to diversify resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

