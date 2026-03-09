IGP Disu promises to flush out bandits from Kwara

Determined to restore peace to troubled zones in Kwara State, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has promised to setup more operational base to aid in reclaiming lands occupied by bandits, and other criminals terrorising the state.

Disu, who picked the state as his first operational visit since his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, stated that he was part of the tactical team that visited the state early last month to quel the ravaging insecurity in some parts of the state.

Addressing the policemen at the state police command in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Disu explained that he was concerned with any issue bothering on insecurity and general criminality.

“I was in Kwara State last month, in fact, I stayed three weeks to crush insecurity here. I am for Kwara, I know Kwara and its problems, I like Kwara and I will do all in my power to restore civility here”.

He, however, appreciated all the notable stakeholders especially his men and the residents who have always availed useful information to security operatives in their battles against insecurity.

Disu said: “I have come to say thank you for all you have been doing to the police.”

The police chief curried more cooperations and supports from the citizens especially traditional institutions, saying: “I want more cooperation.

“The criminals cannot take our land from us, it’s our land, we shall not at any time relinquish it to them,” he urged.

Disu further appreciated the governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his untiring support to the police, “I have visited and thanked the governor for his assistance, he has really helped us in fighting those criminals,” he said.

He promised to attend to the myriad of challenges confronting the police in the course of their duties.

“Every day a policeman including myself, lives is a blessing, we are not always sure of returning home alive after we say goodbye to our families. I am going to look into your plight,” he assured.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo appreciated the emirate for their steadfastness to the police, asking for more from other traditional institutions across the state.