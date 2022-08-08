IGP dismisses policeman for flogging innocent passerby publicly

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed an officer attached to Ekori Divisional Headquarters, Cross Rivers Police Command, Liyomo Okoi for flogging residents with a machete.

Okoi was said to have been captured in a viral video on 31st July, 2022 perpetrating the misconduct.

The Force Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the officer’s dismissal would takes effect from the 8th of August, 2022.

Adejobi in a statement released ok Monday, in Abuja stated that the Inspector-General of Police reiterated his commitment to ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standard and enhancement of the anti-corruption drive with dedication to entrenching human rights-driven policing within the country.

According to him, the IGP expressed confidence that the current overhauling of the intelligence team would improve the effectiveness of the units.

He said that it would rid them of negative elements who deviate from the standard operating procedure of the Units, and the Nigeria Police Force.

