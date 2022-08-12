IGP dismisses police officer for assaulting Lagos residents

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Alkali Baba has dismissed a police officer attached to Dolphin Divisional Headquarters, Lagos Police Command, Opeyemi Kadiri for assaulting residents unlawfully.

Kadiri was said to have been dismissed for gross misconduct, disobedience to lawful order, and assault captured in a viral video on August 3, 2022.

The police officer’s dismissal is said to take effect from 12th of August, 2022.

The Force Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the dismissed officer who was enlisted into the Force on 6th December, 2016, was caught searching a commuter’s phone by the road side contrary to the directives of the IGP to that effect.

Adejobi, through a statement released on Friday, in Abuja stated that the officer equally assaulted the commuter who attempted to bring the order to his notice.

He said that the Police hereby calls on officers and men of the Force to maintain professionalism and civility to members of the public in the discharge of their duties in line with extant laws.

According to him, the Force enjoined residents of the state to ensure proper conduct in all encounters with police officers to avoid infractions which may be subject to prosecution.

