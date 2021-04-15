IGP disbands Police monitoring units in Lagos, PH

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has disbanded of all IGP monitoring unit satellite offices across the country, and ordered immediate reforms of the formation in line with Force’s commitment bequeath to the nation stable security order.

He said that the move had become imperative as part of the force reorganizational plans to ensure that its units operate only in the context of their original mandates and remain human rights compliant, humane and people-driven.

Baba said that the new reorganisation was part of new policing vision and crime-fighting strategies for the Nigeria Police Force he would be introducing in repositioning the security agencies and earn Nigerians trust for effective policing across the nation.

The IGP made the new operational protocols public on Thursday during the inaugural conference with Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and other Heads of Police Formations in the country, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The highlights of the new policing vision include; deploying cutting-edge policing technology and integrating intelligence-led policing practices to core policing functions, with a view to strengthening police capacity to stabilise the internal security order and restore public confidence in the Force.

“The new policing vision equally seeks to, among other things, give full effect to the concept of community policing and deliver quality police service that will be guided by the principles of public accountability and conformity to the rule of law. It will also embrace the social content of policing in which police officers see themselves as compassionate servants and helpers of the citizens.

“The IGP stated that the meeting with the Strategic Commanders was convened to discuss strategies to roll back the unacceptable security tide occasioned by the increasing threat to internal security by terror elements, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbery syndicates, and arms traffickers,” the force spokesman, Frank Mba, said in a statement.

Baba, however, reassured Nigerians that the force under his leadership shall evolve a new policing culture where police officers would uphold the rights of the people and work within professional standards.

He expressed confidence that in the shortest possible time, the new policing vision and operational strategies would return the nation to the path of public safety, security, and peace.