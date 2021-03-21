IGP deploys tactical team, doubles security measures around Ortom

Barely 24 hours after gunmen attacked Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on his farm, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammadu Adamu, has deployed a team of specialized investigators to unravel the perpetrators of the attack.

Adamu also directed the state Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, to double the number of security personnel around the governor to prevent another further attack by gunmen in the state.

He stated that the moves were strategies by the law enforcement agency to stem the tides insecurity in the state particularly the persistent attack Ortom.

The Police boss, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, explained that the tasks of the special team from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja was to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.

According to him, I have directed the police commissioner to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

Adamu, while condemning the attack on Ortom at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the State Capital, disclosed that Madaki has been mandated to strengthen and improve security in the State, particularly around the Governor.

While calling for calm, the IGP has assured Nigerians especially Benue residents that the Force would continue to ensure an improvement in security.

The IGP further reiterates that the Force will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to advance the fight against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country.