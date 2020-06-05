IGP deploys special teams after Kogi robbery gang

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, has ordered a full-scale manhunt for the gang of armed robbers that attack the Isanlu Police station and a commercial bank in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Tragedy struck yesterday when the gang of armed robbers launched an attack on a police station and first-generation bank in the town killing no fewer than nine persons. Nine persons, including eight policemen and one civilian. The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the town was among those who lost their lives during the onslaught.

According to eyewitnesses report, the robbers invaded the police station at about 1.00 p.m, killed all officers on sight, and set free all detainees at the detention facility before proceeding to the bank.

Responding to the incident, and to ensure the perpetrators of the heinous crime are apprehended, the police boss deployed a team of crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the Special Tactical Squad (STS), and Federal-SARS to the state.

He also directed the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police in charge of the Zone-8 Police Headquarters, Lokoja, AIG Yunana Babas, to immediately assess and review the state’s security arrangement as part of measures to mitigate another attack.

Adamu, through a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said Babas will lead the team of investigators and coordinate intelligence towards unraveling the circumstances surrounding the incident and arresting the gang of murderous robbers.

The IGP while condoling the families of the police officers and other persons who lost their lives during the incident, enjoined the community and the entire people of Kogi State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help in the speedy arrest of the criminal elements.