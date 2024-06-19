IGP deploys special squad to Rivers amid political unrest

Following the murder of a policeman, Inspector David Mgbada, and Samuel Nwigwe, a vigilante member in Rivers State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to apprehend the perpetrators of the act.

Aside from arresting killers of the police officer and the vigilante member, the tactical team is expected to assist the Rivers Command in its efforts towards restoring peace and harmony across the state.

The deployment came hours after violence broke out in Eberi-Omuma in Omuma Local Government after supporters of two political factions clashed over tenure elongations which resulted in death of the policeman and security guard.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police boss condemned outbreak of violence and subsequent breakdown of law and order at Local Government Council Secretariats across the state.

According to the statement, “The IGP has specifically deployed operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) to assist the Rivers State Command in apprehending the killers of the police officer and the vigilante member.

“The IGP seriously warns individuals and groups of people who have a penchant for senseless attacks and mindless killings of police officers and other security operatives across the country to desist forthwith as the fullest force of the law will be meted on them.

“The CP has also been directed to focus on increased patrols, strategic deployment of officers, and enhanced intelligence operations to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all residents.

“The IGP extends heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased police officer and the vigilante member noting that their dedication and sacrifice in the line of duty will not be taken for granted.

“The Inspector General of Police calls on all residents and political stakeholders in the State to exercise restraint and seek peaceful means of resolving differences”.