IGP deploys special squad after 20 medical students abductors

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has condemned the kidnapping of 20 medical students in Benue State, deploying special squad and technical resources to augment ongoing rescue efforts by the State command.

Egbetokun, who assured Nigerians of prompt rescue, described the abduction as appalling, callous, and unacceptable.

The students were kidnapped by gunmen while en route to the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu State.

He disclosed efforts being made to ensure the students’ rescue on Saturday through a statement released by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to him, “In a display of unwavering commitment to the rescue, safety, and well-being of the young Nigerians, the IGP has ordered the prompt deployment of a substantial number of human and technical resources to augment the manpower of the Benue State Command, and ensure swift rescue of our beloved students.

“This initiative encompasses the mobilization of additional tactical units from the FID-STS and FID-IRT, the deployment of advanced helicopters and drones, as well as the use of specialized tactical vehicles to facilitate the search and secure the safe return of the victims.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands with the victims and their loved ones during this challenging time, and we are committed to ensuring the safe return of the students.

“The IGP reiterated the zeal of the force to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators and others alike, as the Nigeria Police Force is determined to sustain the fight against crimes and criminality, most especially kidnapping of Nigerians.

“The IGP equally appeals to the general public to provide useful information and actionable intelligence that may aid the ongoing investigation and the rescue operation.

“Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or the state’s command control number or the FHQ via Pressforabuja@police.gov.ng and other help lines.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, and it will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace, stability, and the rule of law throughout the country”.