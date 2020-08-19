IGP deploys special force after Oyo serial killer

Hours after an angry mob attacked Oyo Police Command over alleged release of a serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu, has deployed additional investigative teams to complement ongoing manhunt for the suspect.

Adamu has also directed the state commissioner of police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, to speed up ongoing investigations into circumstances that led to escape of the suspect and that officers indicted in the act should be made to face wrath of the law.

Shodipe was identified as a prime suspect in the multiple murder of innocent citizens within Moniya, Akinyele Local Government.

Through a statement by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Frank Mba, on Wednesday, the Inspector general, who condemned unfortunate escape of the suspect from custody, assured the public that Shodipe would be arrested soon.

Adamu said: “The additional deployment comprises crack detectives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Abuja. The team is expected to bring their vast operational, technical, and investigative experience to bear in supporting ongoing efforts aimed at re-arresting and bringing the fugitive to book”.

While assuring the public on Shodipe’s arrest, the IGP directed the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command to intensify efforts and ensure the prompt re-arrest of the fleeing suspect.

Adamu, who appealed for cooperation with the police by providing useful information that can lead to unearthing of Shodipe’s whereabouts, hinted that the Commissioner of police has been mandated to assess and rejig security architecture in the state to prevent any future occurrence of untoward incidents.

Earlier, the protesters were said to have attacked security personnel at the command with stones and other dangerous objects, alleging that the law enforcement agency had compromised.

The youths, bearing placards with all sorts of inscriptions, created panic and tension as they thronged the police headquarters, located at the Eleyele Area of the state capital.