IGP deploys special force after ethnic clashes promoters in Oyo

As part of measures aimed at achieving lasting peace across Oyo State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate deployment of police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to the state.

He indicated that the special force has been mandated to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis across the state.

Adamu, through a statement on Monday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said that the intervention force would be coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo,

He added that the Folawiyo-led team would liaise with the locals and all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

Adamu listed officers on the team to include four (4) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau, and one (1) operational, surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department.

According to him, the intervention force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties, and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the state.

“The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country. He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Ondo State counterpart, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, visited the troubled shasa community in Ibadan, where they appealed for calm and peaceful coexistence between the Hausa community and their Yoruba hosts.

The two governors who spoke at the Shasa market and the palace of the Baale Shasa, urged the residents of the community particularly the Yoruba and Hausa to halt resorting to self-help and jungle justice.

Speaking at the market, Makinde disclosed that plans had been perfected to approve palliative for affected business owners, adding that the two factions have to eschew violence and allow peace to reign.

“We must not lose any life needlessly anymore. What the government will do to ensure that those whose houses, shops were burnt, we will rebuild immediately. But please, I beg of you, let us stop fighting with ourselves. I can assure you that we will deal with the situation. We must continue to maintain the peace here. Those who are hoodlums here will be dealt with but those who are law-abiding will be compensated for what they have lost.”

Similarly, Akeredolu who said that he was in Oyo State on behalf of the South West Governors, enjoined all aggrieved parties to stop fighting and allow peace to reign.

“Concerning the issue on ground, we have come to beg you. We have been living together for a very long time and this is not the time to start fighting ourselves. So, let us consider that. There are some things that could be making us angry but don’t let us look at that because things cannot be like this forever. I have come here on behalf of my colleagues in Ekiti, Lagos, Osun, and Ogun.

“All of them have sent messages. Ogun has its own crisis it is battling with, so does Lagos. But as the chairman, I decided to come around to appeal to us. Though we are here in our fatherland, our own sons and daughters are in another person’s fatherland. So, let us think about this and continue to live in peace with one another. We don’t need to fight ourselves.

“We have security agencies that you can call their attention to any issue that could cause the crisis. Let us not take the law into our hands. I have a brother in Abuja and others living in Hausaland.”