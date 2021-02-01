JUST IN: IGP deploys policemen after facemask violators, other COVID-19 offenders

In a bid to reduce coronavirus second wave spread, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu, has ordered the 17 Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) and 37 Commissioners across the country to go after Nigerians not using facemasks, violating social distance directives, curfew, and others contravening COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021.

Adamu further instructed the law enforcement officers to ensure Nigerians fully comply with every section of the new regulations within their respective Areas of Responsibilities (AoR).

The Police boss directives came barely a week after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the regulation into law, to further compel Nigerians to embrace non-pharmaceutical preventive measures across the country.

He gave the directives on Monday to the Strategic Police Managers following the directives from the President that the law enforcement agency should ensure total compliance with the new regulation to prevent Nigeria from embarking on another round of lockdown.

Adamu, in a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, instructed the officers to take over every public places, including, places of worship, workplace and schools, banks, public transport vehicles, hostels, boarding houses, detention center, and others, as well as ensure full compliance with dictates of the regulations.

The IGP, while noting that the uncertainty and risks engendered by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic have placed additional responsibilities on the general public, urged the citizens to voluntarily comply with provisions of the regulations for safety of all.

Adamu, meanwhile, cautions officers enforcing the regulations to show tact, compassion, and empathy with the citizens. He reiterates that the officers must be firm and professional and at the same time remain polite, civil and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.