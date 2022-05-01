IGP deploys personnel, beefs up security ahead Eid celebration

In a bid to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration across Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has ordered the heavy nationwide deployment of police officers to beef up national security.

The personnel deployed were said to have included: intelligence operatives, traffic officers, and other operational assets of the Force, in other for Nigerians particularly Muslim faithful, to have a fun-filled session.

The IGP said that the personnel deployed would give adequate priority to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, and financial institutions particularly Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and point of sale (POS) operators across the country.

According to Baba, all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised by their superiors, in a bid to ensure a high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols, and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.

Baba, through a statement released by the Force’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, in Abuja, disclosed that the need to beef up national security was based on the high rate of movements across the country.

The IGP tasked all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG) to ensure that criminal activities are put in check and brought to lowest ebb for a hitch-free celebration.

Baba further admonished Muslim faithful and fellow Nigerians to reflect the values of empathy, faith, charity, and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship.

According to the statement: “The Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, felicitates with all Muslim faithfuls in the country as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr.”

