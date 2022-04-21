IGP deploys more ammunitions, others across trouble zones in S’east

As a measure to prevent further attacks on police personnel, facilities in the South Eastern region of Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has deployed more ammunitions and other assets to trouble zones in the region, in order to protect lives and property as well as restore peace.

Baba stated that the deployment operational assets would complement efforts of personnel attached to Operation Restore Peace in the South East, and other launched operations, in order to eradicate all criminal activities within the region.

The IGP, who decried the inhumane attacks unleashed on law enforcement personnel and facilities in south east region, condemned the acts of violence on officers who were discharging their duty to protect citizens as well as prevent vandalization of national infrastructures.

He noted that some of these perpetrators hide under the guise of aggrieved citizens to carry out their criminal acts and that the police would ensure they are fished out and prosecuted as stipulated by law.

Through a statement released by the Force’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, in Abuja, the IGP assured citizens of the country of their commitment to ensure that their lives and properties were often protected.

He, meanwhile, appealed that while enforcing the law, Nigerians should often respect the fundamental rights of police officers as well.

According to the statement: “The IGP warned that attacks on police officers in the line of duty would no longer be tolerated under whatever guise, as the Force holds the lives of its personnel sacrosanct, and such unwarranted attacks would be strictly treated in accordance with extant laws.”

“He equally reiterated the commitment of the Force to protection of lives and property while stressing that it is vital to respect the lives and fundamental rights of Police officers and other security operatives, in order to enable them advance their sacred mandate of serving and protecting the citizens better.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

