IGP deploys forensic experts, others to investigate UNIBEN undergraduate murder

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to the Edo Police Command towards unraveling the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of Micro-Biology at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He explained that action had become imperative to facilitate prompt investigation of the unfortunate incident and reassure Nigerians that no citizen is above the law of the land, particularly in a murder case.

Recall that Uwa Omozuwa, a 22-year-old student of the University of Benin died during the weekend after she was attacked, raped by some men who hit her with a fire extinguisher cylinder and left her in a pool of her blood.

The incident reportedly took place at the auditorium of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Edo Province 10, Ikpoba Hill, Benin where she was said to reading on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

But, Adamu, through a statement released to newsmen on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who condemned the attack, assured of the Police commitment to ensure the perpetrators of the heinous act are brought to book.

The Police boss, while calling for calm among students and the state in general, commiserated with the family of the decades, saying no stone will be left untouched in getting justice for the victim.

“As part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police High Command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin, Edo State on 28th and 30th May 2020 respectively, the Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigations aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time,” the statement read.