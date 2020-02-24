IGP deploys DIG to Ogun, orders investigation into footballer’s death

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah

Worried by bloody clashes that had crippled activities in Shagamu, Ogun State, Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, has ordered full investigations into circumstances that led to death of Remo Football Club player, Tiamiyu Kazeem.

The order came barely an hour after residents and officers of Nigerian Police clashed during a protest codename ‘end SARS’ on Tuesday to express their displeasure over law enforcement officers brutality.

The protest, theguild gathered, claimed lives and loss of property worth millions of Naira in Sagamu, the home town of British-Nigeria boxer, Anthony Joshua.

Adamu, in apparent response to the breakdown of law and order that had trailed death of the footballer last Saturday, assured that everyone responsible for the death will be prosecuted.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the IGP described the death as regrettable after reviewing daily reports of major crime incidents across the country.

​Meanwhile, the IGP while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, calls for calm and assures that justice will be done in the matter, reiterating that any person found culpable will be brought to book.