IGP deploys DIG, AIG, other security personnels for Edo guber

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyebade, to supervise the general security arrangement for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State.

As stated, Oyebade would be supported by an Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Karma Hosea Hassan and eight Commissioners of Police.

The IGP said that the deployment was in line with the force commitment toward efficient coordination of security arrangements towards and ensure hitch-free election.

Through a statement by the Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba, the police boss noted that the DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, would superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the state.

Mohammed listed other senior police officers involved in election monitoring and evaluation to include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi.

“CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces.

“The other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the State. They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the IGP also barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on election day, addinf that anyone who contravenes the order would be made to face full wrath of law.

“The IGP also charges officers and men on election duties in the state to ensure they work in line with standard best practices and adhere strictly with the approved code of conduct and rules of engagement for the elections.

“He calls on members of the public particularly politicians, gubernatorial candidates and other relevant stakeholders in the State to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the patriotic task of guaranteeing a hitch-free gubernatorial poll,” the statement added.