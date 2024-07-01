IGP deploys bomb detectors, others to Borno amid suicide attacks 

Amid suicide bomb attacks resurgence in Borno State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed bomb experts and additional personnel as well as resources to Gwoza and other communities, to boost security across the state.

Egbetokun has also mandated the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, to immediately scale up intelligence gathering to ensure effective anti-crime operations in the country.

The Police boss gave the directive on Monday hours after the death toll from the suicide bombs detonated over the weekend increased to 31

In a statement released by the Force spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP condemned the suicide bomb and other tragic incidents that claimed casualties across the country.

He noted that the Police through its Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit would be scaling up work with the Nigerian Army counterpart to embark on clearance operations in the state.

This, the police boss stressed would ensure that no further threats infiltrate any part of Borno State or its neighbouring States.

While commiserating with the victims of the attacks, the police boss assured that the law enforcement agency would continuously work towards ending insurgency across the country.

He, meanwhile, appealed to Nigerians to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police station for prompt response and arrest of the perpetrators.

According to the statement, “In swift response to these atrocities, the IGP has deployed additional personnel and resources to Borno State to bolster security, prevent further attacks, and reassure residents of our obligation to their total safety and security.

“The NPF Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit in collaboration with the Nigerian Army EOD Unit, is actively engaging in clearance operations to ensure that no further threats infiltrate any part of Borno State or its neighbouring States”.

The IGP reiterates the zeal of the Nigeria Police Force to continue to work with the military and other security agencies, as well as stakeholders to bring down all forms of criminal and violent attacks in the country.