IGP deploys additional tactical units, chopper after students abductor in Niger

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

The Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammadu has deployed additional tactical units after the abductors of students in Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State to fast track the rescue mission.

He explained that the deployed additional tactical, intelligence and investigative assets of the force include four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one Unit of Police Special Forces.

Others, Adamu said, were personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department.

In a statement on Thursday by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, the police boss also said that one Police aerial surveillance helicopter was deployed to boost the rescue operation.

