IGP deploys additional policemen to Benue amid gunmen attacks

Following a surge in deadly gunmen attacks across Benue State, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has arrived in the state and ordered the deployment of additional police personnel to reinforce security and restore order in the troubled areas.

Egbetokun’s visit comes in response to a tragic incident in Yelewata community, Guma Local Government Area, where nearly 250 people were reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen.

His presence, aimed at assessing the security situation firsthand and coordinating a more strategic response with state authorities, follows national outcry demanding justice for the massacre.

According to reports, several families were burnt alive during the attack, allegedly carried out by suspected Fulani herdsmen, with some security personnel also counted among the victims.

The scale of the killings have triggered widespread outrage across the country, prompting a response from President Bola Tinubu, who condemned the attacks and called for urgent action.

President Bola Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday, directed the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, to act as a statesman and immediately lead a process of dialogue and reconciliation to restore peace in Benue.

Tinubu also instructed security agencies to take decisive action by arresting and prosecuting all perpetrators, regardless of their affiliations.

“Enough is enough! I have directed the security agencies to act decisively, arrest perpetrators of these evil acts on all sides of the conflict, and prosecute them,” the president said.

“Political and community leaders in Benue State must act responsibly and avoid inflammatory utterances that could further increase tensions and killings.

Our people must live in peace, and it is possible when leaders across the divides work together in harmony and differences are addressed with fairness, openness, and justice,” he added.

Benue State has witnessed repeated attacks in recent months, with the Yelewata massacre being one of the deadliest.

The escalating wave of violence has displaced thousands of residents from their homes, forcing families to flee into neighboring towns and makeshift camps in search of safety.

Amid the growing insecurity, citizens have called on the president to impose a state of emergency in Benue to curb further bloodshed and restore peace.