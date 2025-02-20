IGP denies assassination plot against Osun governor

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dismissed allegations of an assassination plot against the governor of Osun State as absurd and refused to respond further.

Speaking to journalists, the IGP emphasized his commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining order across the country.

In response to the allegations, Egbetokun stated, “I read about the allegation, but I refuse to dignify such absurdity with a response. I believe in challenging destruction of facts. We will not allow destruction of facts to go against us unchallenged, but statements that are clearly contrary to reasoning don’t deserve our response. I am too busy for careless talks. I will not respond to such absurdity.”

Osun State has recently experienced violence, prompting the Commissioner of Police to request reinforcement.

The IGP addressed the recent violence in the State, confirming that the police had reinforced the state command with additional personnel to ensure law and order.

“We have reinforced the command, and we have enough men on the ground to ensure that there is law and order in that state,” he said.

IGP Egbetokun advised the residents of Osun State to remain calm and go about their normal businesses, ensuring that the rule of law prevails.

He noted that the state is currently calm and there have been no further reports of violence.

The IGP’s refusal to engage with the assassination allegation underscores the police’s focus on maintaining security in Osun State amidst ongoing challenges.