IGP goes after Delta officer’s murderer, begins investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed the Delta State Police Command to deploy its investigations and forensic department and begin thorough investigation aimed at unravelling those behind death of a police officer in the state.

The deceased, identified as Corporal Etaga Stanley and attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli area of the state, was alleged to have been attacked and murdered by youths protesting excesses of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

It was learnt that another officer, Sergeant Patrick Okuone, who was said to have escaped death by a wishker, also sustained varying body injuries allegedly from gunshot by the protesters and that the protesters carted away one service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

However, the police boss, through a statement on Friday by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, decried what he described as unprovoked and violent attack on policemen and damage to police operational vehicles and other force assets.

“The IGP, who described the incident as cruel and unwarranted, has warned that the Force will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

“The IGP notes that protest by citizens remain a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views. It must however be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State to carry out a discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident, root-out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book,” the statement said.

Adamu, who condoled the deceased’s family and friends, commended officers of the state’s Police Command for exercising restraint in the face of what he described as immoral and unjustified provocation.