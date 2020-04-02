IGP cautions officers against improper conducts during lockdown enforcement

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has cautioned police officers against improper conduct during discharge of their duties in enforcement of the government stay-at-home directive on the people, and ordered for proper monitoring of police conduct towards civilians throughout the 14-day lock-down period.

Adamu cautioned men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), saying that discharge of their duties should be carried out in a civil manner, and that it was not expected to result in any form of infringement on the rights of people who they had been deployed to protect.

The police boss added that it was necessary for special consideration to be given to persons on essential duty, stating that they had been exempted from the curfew directives by government and should be allowed free movement to and from their respective places of work.

In a statement released through the force Public Relations Officer (PRO), DCP Frank Mba, on Thursday, Adamu ordered Commissioners of Police in all commands of the nation to carry out detailed conduct monitoring processes of officers deployed under their jurisdiction with aim to ensure that enforcement of the restriction directive was being implemented in a professional, humane and respectful manner.

He mandated all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the country to ensure that stipulated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for such special operations were duly followed by police personnel under their command and that adequate surveillance be carried out on all areas of the nation with aim to curb possible outbreak of criminal activity.

The IGP explained that in order to stay ahead of criminal elements who may try to take advantage of the lock-down situation, Commissioners of Police (CPs) and AIGs should commence anti-crime patrols around vulnerable targets including medical facilities, convenience stores, markets, residential areas, financial institutions and Automated Teller Machines (ATM) galleries, among others in their states.

While expressing his gratitude to Nigerians for their compliance to government movement restriction directives, Adamu assured people of the police force’s continued commitment to ensuring safety of life and property, and advised that they should adhere to expert medical advice on coronavirus prevention methods such as regular hand washing.