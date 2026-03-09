IGP cautions new DIGs against unprofessional conduct

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu, has cautioned eight newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) against unprofessional conduct, urging them to uphold discipline, integrity, and accountability in the Force.

He emphasized that the rank of DIG comes with immense responsibility, stressing that the officers must always demonstrate professionalism, ethical conduct, and sound judgment in all aspects of policing.

IGP Disu urged them to lead by example, maintain high standards of integrity, and ensure that every action strengthens public trust in the Force.

The caution was delivered during a decoration ceremony at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where the officers were formally elevated from the rank of Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) following the retirement of their predecessors.

The newly promoted DIGs are: Zachariah Fera Achinyan, fdc; Zango Ibrahim Baba; Isyaku Mohammed; Margaret Agebe Ochalla; Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman, mni; Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, fdc; Fayoade Adegoke Mustapha, mni; and Umar Shehu Nadada, mni.

Together with IGP Disu and the Force Secretary, AIG Olabode Akinbamilowo, they now constitute the new Force Management Team.

In his address, Disu described the ceremony as more than a symbolic adornment, emphasizing that promotion to DIG recognizes decades of dedicated service, professional excellence, and leadership capacity.

He charged the officers to provide strategic direction, strengthen internal discipline, drive reforms, and ensure policing strategies remain responsive to evolving security challenges.

The police boss further urged them to leverage their experience in intelligence-led policing, operational coordination, inter-agency collaboration, and accountability, while inspiring confidence within the Force and trust among the public.

Disu also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his support, and to the Police Service Commission for ensuring transparency and professionalism in the promotion process.

He acknowledged the families of the newly decorated officers, noting that their sacrifices and encouragement had been critical to the officers’ distinguished careers.