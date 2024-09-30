IGP beeps up security around FCT, others ahead Oct 1st protest

To avoid a repeat of the breakdown of law and order recorded during the hunger protest across Nigeria particularly northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered water-tight security around the three-arm zone in the country’s seat of power and across the country, to prevent protests and other activities that could hinder the 64th anniversary of the country’s existence.

Egbetokun said that the decision to create a water-tight security was to ensure Nigerians celebrate this landmark occasion in a safe and conducive environment that will be protest free.

The Police boss move to beef up security across the country came hours before Nigeria’s 64th Independence day celebration which has been set aside by human rights activists as well as youths to protest against President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies and programs.

The protest tagged #fearlessinOctober is put together by the organizers to force the president to reverse all policies including return of the fuel subsidy.

Aside from beefing up security, the Police boss ordered the immediate clampdown on miscreants that have taken over public places across the country.

As part of the IGP’s comprehensive plan to ensure a seamless celebration, the police boss, on Monday, ordered the deployment of adequate human and tactical resources to enable a maximum level of security for the independence celebration.

According to him, The Police, in synergy with other security agencies, will fortify various designated event venues and the major highways across the country, to forestall any threats to lives and property and the celebration.

He directed all personnel deployed for various operations during the celebrations to be courteous and firm in their engagements with members of the public.

The Inspector-General of Police, meanwhile, felicitates with Nigerians as we commemorate our independence anniversary, noting that Nigerians are urged to reflect on the journey, triumphs and challenges that have shaped our nation, honoring the sacrifices of our founding fathers and the generations that have contributed to our nation’s growth, unity and progress.

Egbetokun reiterates that the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to safeguarding our nation’s security, ensuring peaceful coexistence, and upholding the rule of law. We are dedicated to serving our communities with integrity, compassion, and professionalism.

As we move forward, let us rekindle our sense of national pride, foster unity, and work together towards a brighter future for all Nigerians.

As we commemorate our journey to freedom and self-governance, let us remember our responsibilities to promote peace and respect for the rule of law.