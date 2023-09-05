IGP beefs up security ahead tribunal verdict on Tinubu’s victory

Barely 24 hours to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgment on 2023 election, the Nigerian Police has beefed up security across the country to prevent any breakdown of law and order across the country.

As gathered, checkpoints that were previously not existing have been activated by security agencies including the police within Abuja and across the country, to ensure that law and order were maintained before, during and after the judgement is made.

The Police stated that the move on Tuesday was to ensure the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement, irrespective of the political party the verdict favour.

The tribunal had barely 24 hours earlier announced that verdicts on the suit against the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declaring that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, polled the highest vote after over eight million Nigerians cast their ballot for him during the exercise.

The Spokespersons for the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the step taken by the Nigerian Police Force, strengthening its deployment across the length and breadth of the country.

Adejobi described the present situation as critical period which required that law and order must be strictly protected across the country.

According to him, “The Police wish to reiterate the commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.

“The NPF has diligently emplaced all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period as officers and men are fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

“Furthermore, the NPF strongly cautions all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as the Force will not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing a descent into anarchy. It is imperative for all citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to its duty of protecting and serving the Nigerian people and is committed to carrying out these roles with professionalism, impartiality, and utmost dedication. Together, we can ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all during this period”.

