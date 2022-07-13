IGP bans Spy number plate use indefinitely over traffic law contravention

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba has ordered a total ban on all use of Police SPY Vehicle Number Plates by vehicle owners across the country indefinitely over traffic law contravention.

Baba said that the ban was necessary in order to forestall the continuous disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other extant laws guiding road use by individuals hiding under the privileges of SPY police number plates.

The IGP stated that the ban is irrespective of whether it is authorized, or not, as all authorizations are hereby revoked indefinitely.

Through a statement released by the force’s Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Wednesday, in Abuja, the IGP directed that police officers and officers of other security agencies attached to VIPs who use the SPY number plates should ensure prompt compliance with this directive or risk being arrested for violation of the order.

Adejobi also stated that the IGP directed Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to give full effect to the directives as contained above.

According to the statement: “The IGP specifically directed the AIGs and CPs to ensure that all SPY number plates currently in use are confiscated henceforth but the owners of such vehicles should not be arrested unless they are police officers or officers of other security agencies on escort duties.

The IGP however warned that while carrying out these assignments, officers must ensure the rights and privileges of citizens are respected in line with the laws of the land and in accordance with international best practices. Other security agencies and members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the Police in this regard as the moves are aimed at strengthening our internal security.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

