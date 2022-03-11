IGP bans policemen from wearing unapproved uniforms during operations

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has banned policemen from wearing T-shits, face capes and other apparels not included in the Force uniform during operations and on other duties across the country.

Baba said that the officers of the Nigerian Police, while on duties which includes patrol, guard, stop and search as well as other operational routine, have violated the approved dress code with cloths that were often branded with different inscriptions that were not attached to the law enforcement terms.

The Police boss added that some officers have formed the habit of wearing t-shirts and face caps with numerous odd inscriptions including special forces, commando, gallant mopol, scorpion and other inappropriate inscriptions written on their uniform while on duty.

He disclosed that these inappropriate inscriptions have become source of intimidation to Nigerians that they were expected to protect as stipulated by the country’s constitution.

Baba’s directives on policemen union was contained in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday.

According to the IGP, the use of unapproved apparels by the Police officers is unacceptable because the uniform which serves as a means of identification has been abused by these officers who engage in improper dressing.

He said that the inappropriate dressing and the numerous odd names written on these officers clothes have created fear in the minds of innocent Nigerians.

The IGP ordered that henceforth, all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, check point, and other routine operational duties must be in approved uniforms for easy identification.

Baba hinted that Police disciplinary units particularly the Force Provost Marshal, the IGP X-Squad and Monitoring Unit, have been mandated to ensure strict enforcement of the laid down directives with severe sanctions for erring officers.

He, meanwhile, warned that all supervisory officers of any policeman found violating the order would be held liable in the event and that appropriate punishment would be made.

The Police boss assured Nigerians that the Force leadership is committed to promoting strategic police reforms geared at sanitizing operational engagements and bequeathing to the nation a professional policing system as required.

