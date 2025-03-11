IGP bans police from parading suspects after arrest

In an effort to uphold fundamental human rights and maintain global policing sandards, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s ban on the parading of suspects publicly by officers.

The IGP’s directive, which prohibits parading suspects before formal charges are filed, aligns with international human rights practices and aims to preserve the dignity of individuals during judicial processes.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP stressed that the policy is a key part of the Police Force’s modernization efforts.

He said, “This standing directive is a testament to our dedication to respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals, including those suspected of criminal activity”.

The IGP further assured that the Police Force remains committed to operating within the law and fostering a culture of respect for human rights among its personnel.

Egbetokun also called for public cooperation, particularly from the media, in adhering to the directive.

He stated, “Responsible reporting and adherence to ethical journalistic practices are vital in maintaining public trust and ensuring a fair and impartial justice system.”

The Police Force urged media outlets to avoid sensationalizing suspects’ identities before their formal arraignment in court.

This policy, previously communicated to all Police commands and zones, underscores the Force’s commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of individuals, even in the face of criminal allegations.