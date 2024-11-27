IGP backs Edo CP on female police officer’s dismissal

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has declared support for the Edo Police Command’s decision to dismiss a female Inspector, Edith Uduma, over her role in the alleged rape of a 17-year-old female suspect by another officer, Abraham Uzuobo

Her role in the crime has been described by the Police boss as gross misconduct and accomplice in the circumstances surrounding alleged rape of teenager in the state.

The force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen.

Adejobi said that parties involved in the crime including the primary suspect, Uzuobo, were either battling to serve their jail term or demoted in rank.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force hereby reaffirms its justification for the dismissal of one Edith Uduma, a former Police Inspector, who was recently dismissed for her act of gross misconduct and complicity surrounding the alleged rape of a 17-year-old female suspect by one Abraham Uzuobo.

“It would be recalled that in a video that went viral on social media, where a Police Sergeant was alleged to have raped a female suspect in the station on October 7th 2024, former police Inspector Edith Uduma was the Charge Room Officer (CRO) on duty.

“The video emerged online one week following the occurrence. A thorough investigation into the matter conducted by the Edo State Police Command uncovered that the Police Sergeant, identified as Sgt Abraham Uzuobo, had removed the victim from the cell and taken her to an unoccupied office, where he attempted to engage in sexual acts with her.

“During the act, Uduma had walked in and recorded the act. However, instead of immediately making a documented entry on the matter in the Incident Record of the Station which was under her charge, and thereafter reporting the incident to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for disciplinary actions to be initiated against the erring officer, she took advantage of the situation to enrich herself by calling her husband, Ibrahim Mohammed, who was also a Police Inspector, both of whom conspired to unlawfully demand the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000) from the Sergeant to assist him in concealing the matter.

“However, the Sergeant offered only N45,000 in cash which they collected at that instance and after a few days, contacted the Sergeant to request the same sum of N1,000,000, but the Sergeant refused to comply.

“Dissatisfied by his refusal to follow through with the blackmail, they decided to report the erring officer to the DPO and also simultaneously share the video on social media.

“Everyone culpable in this case has been sanctioned appropriately as there is no intention to impede justice.

“The erring Sergeant has been dismissed and prosecuted and is currently in prison custody as the trial progresses.

“Inspector Edith Uduma was also dismissed for her role, while her complicit husband has been reduced to the rank of Sergeant.

“However, it has come to the attention of the Force that following her dismissal, Mrs Edith has made numerous unfounded claims regarding her innocence and has sought to taint the reputation and integrity of the adjudicating authority, the Inspector-General of Police in person, and the entire Police Force.

“It is imperative to set the record straight and provide clear context regarding her actions and the decision to dismiss her from service. The dismissal of former Police Inspector Edith Uduma was not only justified but necessary, based on thorough investigations that presented irrefutable evidence of her failure to follow standard incident report protocol to immediately document the incident, attempt to conceal an offender for benefit, participation in extortion and manipulating the justice process for personal gain.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., stands firmly against any form of misconduct, particularly in cases of such grave nature involving vulnerable victims. The Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption, blackmail, and any behavior that seeks to pervert the cause of justice. The actions of the dismissed officer were in direct violation of the values and standards upheld by the Nigeria Police Force, and other extant laws of Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to transparency and accountability. The Force remains resolute in its mission to uphold the law and protect the rights of all individuals. We urge members of the public to disregard the sponsored publications against the stance of the Force, and remain vigilant and support legitimate initiatives aimed at achieving justice, rather than being led astray by baseless claims from those seeking to deflect responsibility for their actions”.