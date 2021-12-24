IGP assures Nigerians adequate security during Christmas, new year celebration

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has assured Nigerians across the country that personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would be on alert to protect lives and property of citizens and also be at alert to avert any form of trouble before, during and after the festive season.

To achieve this, the police boss, said he has ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the thirty-six (36) States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to ensure Nigerians are safe during the holiday and have a joyous celebration.

Adamu said that the commissioners and affected AIGs would initiate and implement well-coordinated crime prevention strategies and ensure round-the-clock visibility patrols towards peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

Through a statement, the police boss noted that achieving a crime and crisis free Yuletide is of utmost priority to the force and the nation at large, as it adds to the build-up into a new year, adding that the AIGs and CPs have been directed to massively deploy human, intelligence and other operational assets of the force to relevant spots.

He listed the spots to include all public places ranging from residential areas, places of worship, recreational centres, financial institutions, market places, motor-parks, major highways, airports, railway stations, amongst others, to protect the citizens and critical national infrastructure (CNI).

The IGP also warned police personnel deployed for duties during the Yuletide season, particularly those deployed to secure the highways across the country, to desist from acts inimical to discipline and professionalism.

The police boss equally enjoined citizens to cooperate with officers deployed for the assignments especially by being law abiding, noting that the force remains sensitive to issues of rights violations, illegitimate use of force and others.

While congratulating Christians in the country on the occasion of the 2021 celebration of the birth of Christ, the IGP thanked all Nigerians for supporting the police and the security community in the fight against crimes and criminality.

He urged citizens to go about the celebration in the spirit of love, sacrifice and to take protective measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the new wave of the COVID-19 variant.

