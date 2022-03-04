IGP approves hijab usage, others for female officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has approved an adjustment to the dressing code for female officers, allowing the use of studs, and Hijab, a Muslim headscarf, while on duty across the country.

In the adjustment made, Muslim female police officers could now wear mini Hijab, studs, designated handbags, and shoes after putting on their uniforms.

The approval was contained in a signal released from the Force Headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and it stated that the usage was optional for any female police officer that desired.

Part of the signal read: “‘The High Command of the Nigeria Police Force under the watch of the Inspector General of police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the use of hijab for the rank and file of its female workforce.

“The approval is one of the efforts of the leadership of the NPF, to encourage freedom of worship and promotion of religious tolerance within the police force and by extension, the general public. However, its use is optional and must conform to the approved style and design”.

Commending the move, an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has described the approval as a landmark development and the beginning of a new dawn for the law enforcement agency in the country.

MURIC said that the move would encourage Muslim women to embrace the force and would accord respect to the Nigeria Police Force.

The organisation stated that this indicated that Nigeria has joined other advanced countries that had made the Police force attractive and allowed policewomen to wear the Hijabs, as part of their uniforms’.

The Chairman, Zamfara Chapter of MURIC, Prof Ahmad Galadima, in a statement released on Friday, stressed that the decision has restored the rights of the officers in the country.

“MURIC hereby expresses deep appreciation to the Nigeria Police High Command, particularly the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba for listening to the pleas and advocacies of MURIC and other Muslim groups which have been demanding the use of hijab in the security and uniformed agencies for decades.

“This is a landmark development in the history of the struggle for Muslim civil rights. It is the greatest news of the century and the beginning of a new dawn. It is another bite from the dividends of democracy for Nigerian Muslims. With this approval, the Nigeria Police High Command has proved that it is keeping pace with global best practices in police formations around the world.

“It is an open secret that female Muslims in police formations (including their army) in Britain, the United States, Canada, etc use hijab with their uniforms. Nigerians who travel abroad cannot deny this. Therefore what the Nigeria Police High Command has done is not new.

“We advise wailing wailers to accept the development as a natural evolution in civil rights struggle in the country. It will be petty, parochial, and archaic to oppose the introduction of something that is already being practised in advanced countries. Only those who want to deprive Muslim women of the dividends of democracy and those whose agenda is to keep Muslims in perpetual bondage will cry foul over the approval of hijab for female policewomen.

“It is only in Nigeria that religious maradonisation has taken control of our thinking faculties and we have consequently excommunicated objectivity from our boarders. The hijab does not interfere with the professional efficiency of the person wearing it. A Muslim woman who wears a hijab has only covered her head, not her brain! Hijab is a crown, not a crime.

“It is also important to note that the High Police Command statement was entitled ‘Newly Approved (Optional) Dress Code for Police Women’. It is therefore meant for female policewomen who wish to use it alone. Some female Muslim policewomen who do not wish to use it are free to continue dressing the old way. This means no policewoman will be compelled to use hijab. We are deliberately laying emphasis on this to foreclose mischief and misinterpretation.

“MURIC appeals to other security agencies to approve hijab for their female Muslim staffers who wish to use it. This appeal goes to uniformed security agencies like the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigrations and Customs as well as para-military bodies and traffic formations like the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).

“At this juncture, we are constrained to reveal that many female soldiers, policewomen, female traffic officers, female immigration staff, etc, who are Muslims, have complained to MURIC that they are yearning for use of hijab because they are not comfortable without it.

